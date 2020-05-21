Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market Assessment – Industry Analysis, Competitive Analysis, and Revenue Forecast Till 2028

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of market assessment report on "Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast Till 2028"



Beverages containing little or no amount of alcohol in it are named as low & no alcohol beverages. Low alcoholic products may have fewer calories than regular strength alcohol drinks and could help reduce calorie intake as part of a healthy diet. Shifted industry focus to lower and non-alcoholic beverages may have a positive effect in helping achieve public health gains in reducing alcohol consumption. Growing trend in the drinks industry is the emergence and growth of complex and interesting non-alcoholic drinks. The category largely includes beers, lagers, stouts, Still and Sparkling Wine and even some mixed spirits.



The Low & No Alcohol Beverages industry are anticipated to witness a notable CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing concerns regarding obesity and health awareness. Changing shift in consumption pattern towards healthier drink alternatives across the globe is also projected to fuel the low & no alcohol beverages market over the forecast period. Also, improving living standards of consumers, coupled with the high spending capacity of consumers, are some of the factors that are expected to drive the market for Low & No Alcohol Beverages.



The low & no alcohol beverages market is fragmented with presence of many players that operates in research and development, Low & No Alcohol Beverages producers in local as well as international market.



Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages market reports cover prominent players such as Molson Coors Beverage Company, Wine Water LTD., Noki & Co., Pernod Ricard, Pierre Chavin, Seedlip Limited, Small Beer Brew Co. Ltd, Curious Elixirs, Spy Valley Wines, Stryyk, Portobello Road Gin, St. Peter's Brewery, Partake Brewing, The Drivers drinks company, Xachoh Ltd., Genius Brewing, Beavertown Brewery, Caleño Drinks, Sence Hard Seltzer. Hella Cocktail Co., Whyte & Mackay, Lyre's Spirit Co, ISH SPIRITS, Spirit of Bermondsey, Kerer? Brewing Company Limited, Nirvana Brewery, ERDINGER Weißbräu, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Asahi Breweries, Ltd., Beam Suntory, Inc., Big Drop Brewing Co. Ltd., Three Spirit Drinks Ltd, Carlton & United Breweries, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Floreat Wines, Athletic Brewing Company, Gnista Spirits, Kirin Holdings Company, Limited., Lowlander Beer Co., Hoplark HopTea, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Mocktail Beverages, Inc., and other prominent players.



Market Segments



Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market Based on Product Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028



- Beer

- No-alcohol: 0.0 – 0.5% ABV

- Low-alcohol: >0.5–3.5% ABV



- Still and Sparkling Wine

- No-alcohol: 0.0 – 0.5% ABV

- Low-alcohol: >0.5–7.5% ABV



- Mixed Drinks

- No-alcohol: 0.0 – 0.5% ABV

- Low-alcohol: >0.5 – 3% ABV



- Spirits (liqueurs)

- No-alcohol: 0.0 – 0.5% ABV

- Low-alcohol: >0.5 – 10% ABV



- Spirits (non-liqueurs):

- No-alcohol: 0.0 – 0.5% ABV

- Low:0.5-37.5% ABV



- Others



Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market Based on End-user (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- Liquor Stores

- Convenience Stores

- Supermarkets

- Online Stores

- Restaurants & Bar

- others



Global Low & No Alcohol Beverages Market Based on Region Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028



Europe Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe



North America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- U.S.

- Canada

- Asia Pacific Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- Latin America Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028

- Middle East & Africa Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast 2018-2028



