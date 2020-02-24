Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market 2019 Global Industry Trends, Demand, Size and Share Estimation by 2026 with Top Companies - Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., SAMSUNG

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Global LTE And 5G Broadcast Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data. The LTE And 5G Broadcast report has been structured by taking into account the market type, organization volume, accessibility on-premises, end-users' organization type, and availability at global level in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. In this report, market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges are also evaluated under market overview which provides useful insights to businesses for taking right steps. This market report is a great source of getting information for the major happenings and industry insights which helps succeed in this competitive age. Estimation of strategic options, suggestions of winning action plans and support to make critical bottom-line decisions is also provided via this LTE And 5G Broadcast market report by experienced and innovative industry experts.
In Depth Analysis of the Market
Global LTE and 5G broadcast market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.85% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for high quality public safety communication system and rising monetizing network bandwidth through new business models are the factor for the growth of this market.
Company Coverage of LTE And 5G Broadcast Market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., SAMSUNG, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco, ZTE Corporation., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia, NEC Corporation, EXPWAY, AT&T Intellectual Property, Intel Corporation, Verizon, T-Mobile USA, INC, Keysight Technologies, Altair Semiconductor, Airspan, Athonet srl, Fortinet, Inc., Mpirical Limited, Juniper Networks, Inc. among others.
Market Definition: Global LTE And 5G Broadcast Market
5G is the cellular network technology of the fifth generation. LTE and 5G broadcast techniques assign a part of wireless network assets to host specific content, enabling a provider to send a single information flow to all mobile users in a given region, rather than sending a single stream to each user. These networks are widely used in connected cars, video on demand, e- newspaper, content delivery network, radio, data feeds and others. 5 G Broadcast gives TV broadcasters and content providers the chance to extend their reach to clients as the technology enables them to directly address mobile devices.
Segmentation: Global LTE And 5G Broadcast Market
LTE And 5G Broadcast Market : By Technology
- LTE Broadcast
- 5G Broadcast
LTE And 5G Broadcast Market :By End- User
- Video on Demand
- Mobile TV
- Connected Cars
- Emergency Alerts
- Stadiums
- E-Newspapers and E-Magazines
- Fixed LTE Quadruple Play
- Last Mile Content Delivery Network
- Radio
- Data Feeds & Notifications
- Others
LTE And 5G Broadcast Market : By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Development in the LTE And 5G Broadcast Market:
- In January 2019, Enensys Technologies announced the acquisition of Expway. The main aim of the acquisition is to strengthen their LTE Broadcast technology offerings and enhance their 5G Broadcast solutions. This will also help them to become the market leader in mobile video streaming solutions. The technologies acquired by the company will also help them to provide various broadcast solutions
- In May 2019, China Mobile announced that they have partnered with ZTE so they can provide China's first 5G broadcast of a live sporting event. Shanxi Branch is planning to use the ZTE's 5G Live TV solutions so they can broadcast the 2nd National Youth Games of China from Taiyuan in Shanxi. They are using technologies such as low latency coding and MEC so they can decrease the live end-to-end latency to less than a second when shown over IPTV
LTE And 5G Broadcast Market: Drivers
- Rising demand for smartphones will drive the market growth
- Growing LTE mobile subscriber will also accelerate the growth of this market
- Increasing video traffic and growing demand for seamless mobile data service will can act as a market driver
- Increasing demand for minimizing the network capacity congestion will also contribute as a factor propelling this market growth
LTE And 5G Broadcast Market : Restraints
Refusal in migration from the infrastructure of the legacy is the major factor restricting the growth of this market
TOC of LTE And 5G Broadcast Market Report Includes:
- LTE And 5G Broadcast Market Overview
- Market Status and Forecast by Regions
- Market Status and Forecast by Types
- Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry
- Driving Factor Analysis of LTE And 5G Broadcast
- Market Competition Status by Major Players
- Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data
- Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis
- Cost and Gross Margin Analysis
- Marketing Status Analysis
- And Many More…
