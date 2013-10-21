Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global LTE Base Station (eNodeB) Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the Global LTE Base Station (eNodeB) market to grow at a CAGR of 49.5 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the inexorable rise of data. The Global LTE Base Station (eNodeB) market has also been witnessing the deployment in the re-farmed spectrum. However, the spectrum fragmentation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global LTE Base Station (eNodeB) Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global LTE Base Station (eNodeB) market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Airvana LLC, Alcatel-Lucent SA, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson AB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NEC Corp, Nokia Solutions and Networks Oy, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and ZTE Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Airspan Networks Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Ip.access Ltd., Juni Global, NEC Corp., Powerwave Technologies Inc., and Ubiquisys Ltd. (Now Cisco).



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Airvana LLC, Alcatel-Lucent SA, Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson AB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., NEC Corp, Nokia Solutions and Networks Oy, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and ZTE Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Airspan Networks Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Ip.access Ltd., Juni Global, NEC Corp., Powerwave Technologies Inc., and Ubiquisys Ltd. (Now Cisco).



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144647/global-lte-base-station-enodeb-market-2012-2016.html



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Roger Campbell

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