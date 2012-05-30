Global LTE Deployments 1Q 2011

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- The deployment of LTE networks is progressing with the industrialized nations in North America, Europe and Asia already deploying operating LTE networks. Currently 165 operators have announced plans to deploy LTE networks in 62 countries. Nineteen LTE are currently operational covering 380 million subscribers. Thirty more LTE networks are due to be deployed in 2011 and forty-three more networks become operational in 2012 (for a total of 92 operating networks by the end of 2012).



This research represents a database of global LTE deployments by region, country, network operator, status, timing, and frequency band. This valuable reference includes LTE deployments and plans in Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Brunei, Brunei, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Namibia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Paraguay, Peru, Phillipines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, and Vietnam."



