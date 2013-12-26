Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Global LTE Infrastructure market to grow at a CAGR of 15.98 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the inexorable demand for mobile broadband. The Global LTE Infrastructure market has also been witnessing the deployments in re-farmed spectrum. However, the spectrum fragmentation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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TechNavio's report, the Global LTE Infrastructure Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the APAC and the EMEA regions; it also covers the Global LTE Infrastructure market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Alcatel-Lucent SA, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Solutions and Networks Oy, and ZTE Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Airspan Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Datang Telecom, Fujitsu Ltd., Airspan Networks Inc., Ip.access Ltd., Juni Global, NEC Corp., and Powerwave Technologies Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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