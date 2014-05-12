Global LTE Market Size Expected Value Is USD 610.71 Billion by 2019 and Growing at a CAGR of 78.6% from 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- LTE market is expected to reach a value of USD 610.71 billion by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 78.6% from 2013 to 2019. Increased need for higher data rates and greater spectral efficiency driven by increased data usage, rapid deployments of smart devices and need for high quality of services on move are some important reasons driving the growth of LTE market globally. This trend is further enhanced by increased adoption of public safety LTE and planned large-scale adoption of LTE by operators in Asia Pacific.



North America was the largest market in terms of revenue generation in 2012 and accounted for 51.3% share of the total LTE market. Asia Pacific is expected grow at a CAGR of 88.7% during the forecast period and register a market size of USD 244.29 billion by 2019. Growth of LTE services in Asia Pacific is mainly spurred by rising LTE infrastructure in China and India.



Browse the full report with TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/lte-market.html



Worldwide LTE infrastructure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 61.6% during the forecast period. Increased spending by network operators for LTE infrastructure fuelled by increased demand for high-speed and spectrally efficient wireless networks is driving the LTE infrastructure market, globally. LTE-FDD (Long Term Evolution Frequency Division Duplex) held 56.8% share in 2012. With planned launch of LTE Advanced by several operators during the forecast period, the market for LTE Advanced is expected to grow at a CAGR of 175.0% from 2013 to 2019.



The Voice over LTE (VoLTE) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 123.5% during the forecast period. Growth in VoLTE is fuelled by increased demand for voice and messaging services over LTE networks and operators realizing that standalone data networks are not sufficient in meeting customer expectations.



In terms of geography, North America represented the largest market for LTE and was valued at USD 5.36 billion in 2012. The growing adoption of LTE in North America was mainly spurred by the decreasing prices of LTE in comparison to 3G network. However, Asia Pacific is expected to surpass North America by 2015, owing to growing demand for high-speed wireless data and increased spending on infrastructure by operators in this region, especially, China, India, South Korea and Japan.



Among network operators (carriers), Verizon Wireless led the LTE market with a market share of 58.1% in 2012 followed by NTT DoCoMo. Other important network operators include AT&T Mobility, China Mobile, Sprint Corp, T-Mobile, Vodafone and SK Telecom. Among LTE network infrastructure vendors, Ericsson lead the LTE market with a market share of 30.0% in 2012 followed by Huawei.



The global LTE market is segmented as below:



LTE Market Segmentation



By technology



- LTE-FDD

- TD-LTE

- LTE Advanced



By component



- Infrastructure

- Chipsets

- Terminal equipments (Module, Phone, Router, Tablet and USB Modem)

- Network service providers

- LTE testing equipments



By service and application



- Mobile cloud services

- M2M and Connected Devices

- P2P messaging

- Browsing

- Public Safety LTE

- Games

- TV/Video-on-Demand

- Music

- M-commerce

- VoLTE



By geography



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)



Browse all Technology & Media Market Research Reports @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/technology-market-reports-8.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact

Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Web: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/