Global LTE Subscriber Market, 4Q 2013 Current Development

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Current Development of the Global LTE Subscriber Market, 4Q 2013



This report profiles the latest development of LTE subscriber markets and leading operators in pan-America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Africa, with country development overview and detailed information such as the adopted LTE technology, frequency band, service coverage, equipment supplier, and LTE user base provided.



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Table of Content



1. Pan-American LTE Market Development



2. European LTE Market Development



3. Asian LTE Market Development



4. Oceanian LTE Market Development



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5. African LTE Market Development

Table 1 Pan-American LTE Market Development by Country and Operator

Table 2 European LTE Market Development by Country and Operator

Table 3 Asian LTE Market Development by Country and Operator

Table 4 Oceanian LTE Market Development by Country and Operator

Table 5 African LTE Market Development by Country and Operator



Latest Reports:



Life Insurance in Poland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/life-insurance-in-poland-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017



The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the Polish life insurance segment, including:



- The Polish life insurance segment’s growth prospects by life insurance categories

- Key trends and drivers for the life insurance segment

- The various distribution channels in the Polish life insurance segment

- Detailed competitive landscape in the life insurance segment in Poland

- Detailed regulatory framework of the Polish insurance industry

- A description of the life reinsurance segment in Poland

- Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the life insurance segment



Executive summary



Poland is one of the fastest-growing economies in Central and Eastern Europe. The country’s life insurance segment registered a decrease in written premiums at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.9% during the review period (2008–2012). This was primarily due to the global financial crisis in 2009 and the EU debt crisis in the following years. However, these events did not have a significant impact on the overall segment as it recovered after the global financial crisis, supported by the country’s stable economic development. Recovery was partly due to the growth of group insurance and unit-linked product sales. Over the forecast period, the life insurance segment is expected to benefit from the product innovations introduced by insurers, and changes in Poland’s social security and pension system which are likely to generate business for life insurance and savings products.



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Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Poland:



- It provides historical values for the Polish life insurance segment for the report’s 2008–2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012–2017 forecast period

- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Polish life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017

- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions

- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Poland

- Using Porter’s industry-standard “Five Forces” analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Poland for the life insurance business

- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Poland and its growth prospects

- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Poland and outlines the key regulations affecting them



Reinsurance in Poland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/reinsurance-in-poland-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017



The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the Polish reinsurance segment, including:



- The Polish reinsurance segment's growth prospects by reinsurance categories

- Key trends and drivers for the reinsurance segment

- The Polish reinsurance segment’s growth prospects by reinsurance ceded from direct insurance segments

- The competitive landscape in the Polish reinsurance segment



Executive summary



The Polish reinsurance segment recorded a stable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the review period (2008–2012). This growth was partly driven by the non-life insurance segment, which increased the share of written premium ceded to reinsurers. Poland was adversely affected by flooding in 2010 which resulted in huge insurance claims, encouraging insurance companies, especially those in the non-life segment, to utilize reinsurance services to minimize their losses from future natural disasters.



As a result, the written premium of the Polish reinsurance segment increased from PLN493 million in 2008 to PLN646.7 million in 2012. Moreover, the percentage of non-life insurance premium ceded to reinsurers is expected to increase over the forecast period (2012–2017), from 14.6% in 2012 to 16.8% in 2017. This, coupled with the projected economic development and high frequency of natural disasters, is expected to drive the reinsurance segment to grow at a forecast-period CAGR of 4.9%.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Poland:



- It provides historical values for Poland’s reinsurance segment for the report’s 2008–2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012–2017 forecast period

- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Poland’s reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017

- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Poland and its growth prospects



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/179676



Reasons to buy



- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Polish reinsurance segment and each sector within it

- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Polish reinsurance segment

- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Polish insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future



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