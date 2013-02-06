Global Lubricant Market 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Lubricant market to grow at a CAGR of 2.68 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for superior-quality lubricants from the Motor Vehicle aftermarket. The Global Lubricant market has also been witnessing the increase in outsourcing of manufacturing activities to APAC region. However, the increase in the price of lubricants could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-lubricant-market-2012-2016



TechNavio's report, Global Lubricant Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers Global Lubricant market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



For All Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



The key vendors dominating this market space are Royal Dutch Shell plc, Exxon Mobil Corp., and BP plc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Total Group, Chevron Corp., Connocco Philips Co., Petronas, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., and Carl Bechem GmbH.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160808



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



Latest Reports:

Global Location-based Search and Advertising Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160809

Global Electronics Contract Manufacturing Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160810