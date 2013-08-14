Global Luggage Market Report :New Industry Analysis Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Despite the general economic conditions worldwide being uneven in 2012, the luggage market witnessed a significant growth. The travel and tourism market, a key driver of luggage business, continued to expand, with global inbound tourists reaching 1.0 billion for the first time in 2012.



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Asia Pacific region showed the strongest growth in inbound tourism while in more mature markets increase in the number of budget airlines continued to drive demand. Changing regulations on cabin baggage on aircrafts and the increasingly common practice of weight-based charging for hold baggage have made consumers more aware of volume capacity and lightness in luggage.



As a result of these changes, manufacturers are focusing on innovative designs that are light-weighted. Polycarbonate resin for making ultra lightweight luggage bags are in huge demand. Travel goods like handbags, smartphones and tablet covers and backpacks were most popular categories among consumers.



The global luggage market is intensely competitive with the presence of both organized and unorganized players. Samsonite remains the undisputed leader in the worldwide luggage market, followed by VF Corporation, Tumi, Ace, Delsey, VIP, and Rimowa, among others. Competition is largely based on the brand name; product pricing, quality, and design; product technology; and advertising, among other such factors.



The report analyzes the global luggage market. Also, the main markets like the US, China, Japan and India are being presented in the report. The report discusses the key drivers, trends and issues related to the global luggage market. The major players of the industry have also been profiled in the report.



By combining SPSS Inc.’s data integration and analysis capabilities with our relevant findings, we have predicted the future growth of the industry.



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We employed various significant variables that have an impact on this industry and created regression models with SPSS Base to determine the future direction of the industry. Before deploying the regression model, the relationship between several independent or predictor variables and the dependent variable was analyzed using standard SPSS output, including charts, tables and tests.



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