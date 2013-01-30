Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 13.26 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the significant growth of the Lung Cancer Therapeutics market in the US. The Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics market has also been witnessing an increase in the number of MandAs. However, the adversative side effects of lung cancer therapeutic drugs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are AstraZeneca plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Novartis AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Ambit Biosciences Inc., ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biogen Idec Inc., Cephalon Inc., Clavis Pharma ASA, Eisai Co. Ltd., ERYtech Pharma SA, Genmab A/S, Genzyme Corp., Pfizer Inc., Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Talon Therapeutics Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



