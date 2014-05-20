Global Luxury Goods Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Luxury Goods Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.



The luxury goods market is expected to grow by 7% by the end of 2012 despite the economic slowdown. The major reason behind this significant rise in the luxury goods industry is the rising concern of people over style and personal attire. Changing lifestyle and rising living standards are mainly driving the growth of this market.



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China is the leading manufacturer of luxury goods and the predicted growth rate of the Chinese market is about 18% to 20%. The luxury goods industry is forecast to grow between 5% and 7% in America and 2% and 4% in Europe in 2012. Japan, which was the biggest luxury goods buyer in the past few years, holds third position in the luxury goods industry now.



In the past few years, luxury goods industry has experienced a slower growth rate because of financial crisis, but with the world economy becoming stable, this market is experiencing a significant rise in demand for luxury goods across the globe. Strong tourist flow in Europe and America, coupled with sales at the U.S. department stores is contributing to the recovery of the luxury goods industry.



Market Segmentation

- Leather Accessories

- Watches

- Jewels

- Wine and Spirit



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



More Reports On Consumer Goods Market : - http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/consumer-goods-market-reports-7.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



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