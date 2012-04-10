Fast Market Research recommends "Global Luxury Retailing: Market Size, Brand Strategies and Competitor Performance" from Datamonitor, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2012 -- Following a steep but short decline in sales in 2009 the global luxury market is thriving once more. Affluent consumers are returning to premium brands, and those with newfound wealth are discovering them for the first time. Verdict forecasts that the market will grow 65% between 2010 and 2015. Discover the brands that are driving sales, and the key strategies being used to entice luxury shoppers.
Make informed regional investment decisions with luxury expenditure forecasts to 2015 based on inputs including the number of wealthy individuals.
Make an informed decision what product categories to prioritise in terms of investment based on expenditure by product category forecasts to 2013.
Benchmark your company's performance by accessing profiles of ten key luxury retailers including key operating details and their global market shares.
Benchmark your company's performance in terms of your e-commerce proposition and find ways to improve your customers' online experience.
Inform your pitches with top quality insights into the market supported by multiple primary interviews with senior managers at top luxury companies.
The global luxury goods market is forecast to expand by 65% from 2010 to 2015, with most of this growth coming from emerging economies, especially in Asia Pacific. China remains the key growth generator in the region, but new demand from other markets such as South Korea, Taiwan and to a lesser extent India also contributes to strong performance.
Luxury retailers regard China as the top destination for international expansion, with many now aggressively expanding in the country. The focus is however on retail-led expansion to be better aware of new market developments, and dedicating extra effort in boosting brand image through dedicated products, fashion events and destination stores.
Despite previously having been skeptical about e-commerce, now the majority of luxury houses have at least some online offer. However, there remains much confusion about how to guarantee a premium service online and many luxury retailers have missed the opportunity to use their transactional sites to further bolster customer engagement.
Which markets hold the most potential for the luxury sector and should I invest in them? Which cities are luxury players opening new stores in?
Which product categories are forecast to deliver the most robust growth? Which luxury houses are putting extra effort to develop these propositions?
What product, marketing and channel innovations and strategies should my company consider in order stay on top of market developments?
What aspects of my e-commerce offer should I consider to further boost my brand positioning in the eyes of consumers and stand out from competition?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Arnoldo Mondadori Editore S.p.A., Burberry Group plc, Christian Dior S.A., CMS Energy Corporation, Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG, Daily Mail and General Trust plc, ERGO Versicherungsgruppe AG, Gucci Group, Hutchison 3G UK Limited, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, Nestle SA, Permira Advisers LLP, Polo Ralph Lauren Corporation, PPR SA, Puig, Royal KPN N.V., Schindler Holding Ltd., Tommy Hilfiger Corporation
