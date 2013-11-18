Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global M-Banking Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

With the fast paced world, both money and time are becoming increasingly scarce. People seek platforms which are user-friendly and time-saving for conducting their transactions. In response to this, the banks and financial institutions have evolved and innovated newer platforms such as m-banking considering the convenience of the people.

Mobile banking has been a revolution in the banking and payments industry. The high penetration of mobile phone and the growing acceptance has played an instrumental role in the growth of the market in the last decade.

Analysts forecast the Global Mobile Banking market to grow at a CAGR of 22.47 percent over the period 2012-2016. Mobile phones have become an integral part of peoples life. Most of their behavioral aspects and needs can be mapped with the help of their mobile related activities.

Exhibit 1: Subscriber Base for Global M-Banking Market 2012-2016 (millions)



Source: TechNavio Analysis

Paucity of time and user-friendly interface of smartphones has fueled the growth of m-banking market. This provides convenience to the customers and it is the reason for their growing inclination towards m-banking. It discusses in detail about its ecosystem, value chain, key drivers, restraints and the opportunities available in this segment and also about the deployment technologies and regulatory trends. However, the growth trajectory is grappling with some serious challenges. One of major problems in the market is the infrastructure and cost barriers.

The geographical segmentation of the Global M-Banking market has been explained in the report by demarcating the spread between developing and developed nations and the factors attributing to it.



Exhibit 2: Developed versus Developing Markets 2012



Source: TechNavio Analysis

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



JP Morgan Chase, La Caixa, M-Pesa,and Monitise



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146517/global-m-banking-market-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###