Global M-Banking Market Is Expected to Reach USD 1.08 Billion by 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Mobile banking, or m-banking, is considered a revolution in the Banking and Payments industry. The incremental increase in the penetration of mobile phones was instrumental to the growth of the Global Mobile Banking market in the last decade. Before the influx of smartphones, people used simple Java-enabled and WAP-based phones. Moreover, carrier charges were quite expensive ten years ago, thereby limiting their usage. However, growing competition in the Telecom industry, and the increasing usage of smartphones and value-added services have contributed to the growth of the Global M-banking market and, consequently, the Retail sector via m-commerce.



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The market size in terms of subscribers stands at 480 million as of 2012. Owing to the high penetration of mobile phones, the market is set to witness a robust growth rate of 22.47percent CAGR. The number of subscribers is expected to reach 1.08 billion by 2016.



This report lays special focus on the Global M-banking market with an aim to explore the current and future growth potential of mobile money in terms of mobile payments and remittances, mobile banking, and mobile commerce during the period 2012-2016. It discusses in detail about its ecosystem, value chain, key drivers, restraints and the opportunities available in this segment, and also about the deployment technologies and regulatory trends.



Paucity of time and the user-friendly interface of smartphones has fuelled the growth of the market. This enhances customer convenience, thereby encouraging the use of m-banking. Each bank offers its own set of benefits with m-banking. Mobile phones have become an integral part of peoples’ lives. Most of their behavioral aspects and needs can be mapped with the help of their mobile-related activities. This helps banks, the Telecom sector, and the Retail sector to design and develop new products.



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However, the market is grappling with some serious challenges. One of the major problems in the market is infrastructure and cost barriers. Although this platform reduces costs associated with branch roll out and employment, it requires considerable investment in the building of a technological platform, software, and applications. In addition, the model needs regular monitoring and maintenance.



TABLE OF CONTENT



1.Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Bright Future Ahead

4. Different M-banking Channels

4.1 Banking via SMS

4.2 USSD Service

4.3 IVR (Interactive Voice Response)

4.4 Browser or WAP Service



5. The Americas and Europe Were the Early Adopters

6. What Interests People: Paucity of Time is the Growing Concern for People

7. What is in it for Banks: Reduction in Infrastructure Costs for Banks

8. Lack of Demand Has Been One of the Hiccups for Banks

8.1 Lack of demand

8.2 Security issues

8.3 Connectivity issues

8.4 Handset operability

8.5 Regulatory issues



9. Regulatory and Trade Associations Involved

10. Leading Players

11. Other Reports in this Series



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