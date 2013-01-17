Global M-Education Market to Grow at a CAGR of 32.50 Percent over the Period 2012-2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global m-Education market to grow at a CAGR of 32.50 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in government initiatives. The Gobal m-Education market has also been witnessing an upsurge in mergers and acquisitions. However, the reluctance of educational institutions to frequently update ICT infrastructure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global m-Education Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the America, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global m-Education market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Barnes and Noble Inc., and Blackboard Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Google Inc., Microsoft Corp., Pearson plc, and Sony Corp.



