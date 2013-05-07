Global M2M Market: Industry Growth Drivers and Trends 2012 - 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Global M2M market to grow at a CAGR of 26.08 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the falling price of M2M devices and M2M services. The Global M2M market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of M2M services across industries. However, the challenges of M2M device integration could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global M2M Market(http://www.researchmoz.us/global-m2m-market-2012-2016-report.html) 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and the APAC regions; it covers the Global M2M market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Sierra Wireless Inc., Gemalto N.V. (Cinterion), Telit Wireless Solutions Inc., and SIMCom Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Amtel Corp., Cisco System Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corp., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., Infineon Technologies AG., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Inc., Schneider Electric SA, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., Numerex Corp., AT&T Inc., British Telecom plc, Orange Business Services, TeliaSonera AB, NTT Docomo Inc., Novatel Wireless Inc., T-Mobile International AG, Sprint Nextel Corp., Telefonica SA, Deutsche Telekom AG, and KPN N.V.



