Global M2M Wireless Network Services Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Global M2M Wireless Network Services market to grow at a CAGR of 29.4 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of mobile devices and better network coverage. The Global M2M Wireless Network Services market has also been witnessing advancements in M2M technologies. However, the increasing need for high investment in M2M infrastructure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
The Global M2M Wireless Network Services Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global M2M Wireless Network Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors dominating this market space include China Mobile Ltd., AT&T Inc., Vodafone Group plc, and Verizon Communications Inc.
Other vendors mentioned in the report: T-Mobile International AG, Sprint Nextel Corp., Telenor Group, Telefonica S.A., Orange S.A., Deutsche Telekom AG, and KPN N.V.
Key questions answered in this report:
What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?
What key trends is this market subject to?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?
