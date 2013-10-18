Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global M2M Wireless Services Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global M2M Wireless Network Services market to grow at a CAGR of 29.05 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the new income opportunities for Mobile Network Operators. The Global M2M Wireless Network Services market has also been witnessing the trend of global telecom heading towards the data era. However, the lack of coordination among the members of the fragmented value chain could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global M2M Wireless Network Services market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global M2M Wireless Network Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are China Mobile, AT&T, Vodafone, and Verizon Communications Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are T-Mobile, Telefonica, China Telecom, Telenor, Sprint, Orange, KPN and Others.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144400/global-m2m-wireless-services-market-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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