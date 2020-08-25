Global Machine Automation Controller Market Size and Forecast Report 2020-2027 : ABB, Omron, Emerson, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa, and Advantech

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2020 -- The global Machine Automation Controller market is studied in detail in the new report on Qualiket Research. The new report studies the Machine Automation Controller market by profiling its major driving factors and restraining factors, compiling a comprehensive database on the market's historical growth trajectory and present conditions, and by using easy formulation of calculations and estimations through the use of industry-leading analytical tools and methods. Key factors likely to affect the market's dynamics in the coming years are profiled in detail in the report, to allow readers a complete understanding of the major obstacles standing in their way in the Machine Automation Controller market.



Machine automation controllers are used to control the automation processes with the help of graphical user interface in the manufacturing industry. Temperature control and machine control are the main applications of machine automation controller. It offers high processing speeds, reliability, maintainability, and safety which required for industrial automation.



Market Drivers

Increasing in focus on reducing overall operational cost is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global machine automation controller market growth. Furthermore, rise in need to drive productivity in process industry will positively contribute the market growth. Moreover, increase in adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in manufacturing sector which is expected to propel the growth of global machine automation controller market. In addition to that, continuous developments in manufacturing and construction industry across developing nations such as India, Brazil, and China will fuel the market growth.



Market Restraints

However, a high initial capital investment for small and medium enterprises is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global machine automation controller market growth. Also, difficulty in finding system failure results in increased downtime will affect the market growth.



Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as ABB Limited, Emerson, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa, Advantech, Delta Electronics, Honeywell International, Mitsubishi Electric, and Omron



Market Taxonomy

By Controller Type

- Distributed Control System

- Industrial PC

- Programmable Logic Controller

By Form Factor

- IP20

- IP65

- Others

By Industry

- Energy & Power

- Oil & Gas

- Chemical

- Food & Beverages

- Metal & Mining

- Aerospace & Defense

- Automotive

- Medical Devices

- Semiconductor & Electronics

- Others

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



Major Points Covered in Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Machine Automation Controller Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Machine Automation Controller Market, By Controller Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Controller Type

5.2 Global Machine Automation Controller Market Share Analysis, By Controller Type

5.3 Global Machine Automation Controller Market Size and Forecast, By Controller Type

5.3.1Distributed Control System

5.3.2. Industrial PC

5.3.3. Programmable Logic Controller

6 Global Machine Automation Controller Market, By Form Factor

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Form Factor

6.2 Global Machine Automation Controller Market Share Analysis, By Form Factor

6.3 Global Machine Automation Controller Market Size and Forecast, By Form Factor

6.3.1 IP20

6.3.2 IP65

6.3.3. Others

7 Global Machine Automation Controller Market, By Industry

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Industry

7.2 Global Machine Automation Controller Market Share Analysis, By Industry

7.3 Global Machine Automation Controller Market Size and Forecast, By Industry

7.3. 1Energy & Power

7.3.2. Oil & Gas

7.3.3. Chemical

7.3.4. Food & Beverages

7.3.5. Metal & Mining

7.3.6. Aerospace & Defense

7.3.7 Automotive

7.3.8. Medical Devices

7.3.9 Semiconductor & Electronics

7.3.10 Others

8 Global Machine Automation Controller Market, By Region

Continue….



