Global Machine Learning in Finance Market Size, Trends, Share, Industry Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2020-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence are changing the workings of industries and humans. Such innovations have streamlined supply chains, introduced numerous digital goods and services and changed the overall experience of the customers. Several tech companies are rigorously capitalizing in this filed to build artificial intelligent applications, while a large number of start ups are focusing on resolutions for niche domains. Witnessing this rapid growth, artificial intelligence techniques such as machine learning are gaining important market traction. A subset of artificial intelligence is machine learning.



The definition has evolved from computational learning in artificial intelligence, and pattern recognition. It explores algorithm construction and study, and conducts data forecasts. The machine learning applications include e-mail filtering, OCR (Optical Character Recognition), network intrusion detection, computer vision, and rank learning. The technology has paved the way for many different applications. Marketing driven by AI uses various models to automate, optimize as well as increase the data into actions. The use of machine learning is carried out in finance and banking, asset management and loan approval among other processes. Owing to improved hosting parameters and cloud infrastructure, adoption of cloud based ML software is expected to rise. Cloud-based computing enables users to switch from computer to profound learning and thus accelerate adoption. In recent years, demand for machine-learning services has been on the rise. Managed services help clients manage their ML tools and deal with varied stacks of dependencies.



Small and medium-sized enterprises are increasingly adopting machine learning. This is because the machine learning offers easy and cost-effective deployment. The availability of deployment options such as cloud, on-premise, or hybrid makes it easy for SMEs to meter up their mounting trial projects and AI initiatives, removing the necessity for hefty upfront costs. Enabled solutions for machine learning are being considerably approved by administrations around the world to augment ROI, customer experience as well as gain a competitive edge in business operations. Additionally, machine learning applications in finance are projected to grow exponentially in the coming years. Some of the major driving factors for the industry are technological innovation and growth of data generation. The demand for machine learning is due to the growing acceptance of cloud-based services, and the rise in unstructured data contributes to the rising demand for machine learning solutions. Cloud-based services offer increased scalability and security, making them more suitable for use by enterprises of all sizes. This rise in the adoption of cloud-based services has positively influenced the global demand for machine learning. Companies like Google, Microsoft and Amazon have invested heavily in the machine learning and AI development. Cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services have begun to offer machine learning and deep-rooted learning services which have enabled the development of machine learning models. Nevertheless, lack of technical expertise is expected to hinder the growth of the market for machine learning.

The global machine learning in finance market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size and geography. Based on the component, the global market is bifurcated into hardware, software and services. On the basis of enterprise size, the global machine learning in finance market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



Note: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.

As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.