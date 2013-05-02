Global Machine-to-Machine Communication in Intelligent Buildings Market Trends 2012 - 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Global Machine-to-Machine Communication in Intelligent Buildings market to grow at a CAGR of 22.36 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is growing popularity of 3G and 4G networks. The Global Machine-to-Machine Communication in Intelligent Buildings market has also been witnessing increased adoption of cloud-based M2M platforms. However, requirement of high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=167360&type=S



TechNavio's report, the Global Machine-to-Machine Communication in Intelligent Buildings Market 2012-2016 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Machine-to-Machine Communication in Intelligent Buildings market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include AT andT Inc., Orange Business Services, Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group plc



Other vendors mentioned in the report are China Mobile Ltd., China Unicom Ltd., Deutsche Telecom AG, Entel Inc., Everything Everywhere Ltd., KPN N.V., NTT DoCoMo, SFR S.A., Siftbank Corp., SingTel Ltd., SK Telecom Co. Ltd., Sprint Inc., Telecom Italia Group., Telefonica S.A., Telekom Austria Group., Telenor Group., TeliaSonera AB, Telit Wireless Solutions., Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.



Some of the leading M2M platform and software providers are described below Amdocs Inc., Axeda Corp., Comarch Inc., Ericsson Inc., Jasper Wireless Inc., Macheen Inc., Redbend Software, and Wipro Ltd.,AnyData Corp., Cinterion Wireless Modules GmbH., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Novatel Wireless Inc., Sierra Wireless Inc., Simcom Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Telit Communications plc., u-Blox., and ZTE Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



View Full Report With TOC: http://www.researchmoz.us/global-machine-to-machine-communication-in-intelligent-buildings-market-2012-2016-report.html



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us