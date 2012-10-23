Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics market to grow at a CAGR of 9.74 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from non-conventional industries. The Global Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics market has also been witnessing the development of next-generation machine vision products. However, price wars among the competitors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's research report, the Global Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Machine Vision and Vision Guided Robotics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Teledyne Technologies Inc., Cognex Corp. Basler AG, ISRA Vision AG, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, ZYGO Corp., Stemmer Imaging Ltd., JAI A/S, MVTec Software GmbH, Prophotonix Ltd., PPT Vision Inc., Videk Inc., Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd., Adept Technology Inc., Bit Flow Inc., and Vitronics Soltec BV.



Other vendors: Omron Corp., National Instruments Corp., Microscan Systems Inc., Edmund Optics Inc., Electro Scientific Industries Inc., and KLA-Tencor Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



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