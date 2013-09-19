Global Machine Vision MarketÂ  2012-2016

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Machine Vision Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Machine Vision market to grow at a CAGR of 9.40 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from the non-industrial sector. The Global Machine Vision market has also been witnessing the development of next generation machine vision products. However, lack of expertise in organizations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Machine Vision Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the markets in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Machine Vision market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Basler AG, Cognex Corp., and Teledyne Technologies Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Bit Flow Inc., ISRA Vision AG, JAI A/S, Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd., MVTec Software GmbH, PPT Vision Inc., Prophotonix Ltd., Stemmer Imaging Ltd., Videk Inc., Vitronics Soltec BV, and Zygo Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Basler AG, Cognex Corp., and Teledyne Technologies Inc., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Bit Flow Inc., ISRA Vision AG, JAI A/S, Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd., MVTec Software GmbH, PPT Vision Inc., Prophotonix Ltd., Stemmer Imaging Ltd., Videk Inc., Vitronics Soltec BV, and Zygo Corp.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/142371/global-machine-vision-market-2012-2016.html