Global Macular Degeneration Treatment Market 2019:Industry Analysis by Opthea Limited, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, PanOptica, Inc,

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2020 -- Global macular degeneration treatment market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing incidence ocular surface injuries as it can contribute to the neurotrophic keratitis and development of advanced therapies and treatment are the key factors for market growth.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the global macular degeneration treatment market are Neurotech, Gilead Sciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Adverum, Allergan, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, STEMCELL Technologies Inc, IVERIC bio, Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co., Ltd, Opthea Limited, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, PanOptica, Inc, Bausch health, Alcon, Resolvyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp and others.



Segmentation: Global Macular Degeneration Treatment Market

By Type



Wet Macular Degeneration

Dry Macular Degeneration

By Treatment



Drugs

Ranibizumab

Aflibercept

Others

Surgery

Laser Photocoagulation Surgery

Subretinal Surgery

By Route of Administration



Oral

Injectable

Others

By End Users



Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Ophthalmic Clinic

Others

By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography



North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers



Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is drive the market

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Advancement in treatment such as cellular therapy can improve the vision is also act as factors that drive the market

Market Restraints



Treatment by Surgery may alter the appearance and function of the eye can threats the patients is also acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:



In September 2019, Adverum reported positive 24-week clinical data from the first cohort of patients treated with a one-time intravitreal (IVT) dose of ADVM-022, gene therapy in the OPTIC phase I clinical trial in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).The trial demonstrated sustained improvements in retinal anatomy. The clinical trial results indicating potentially significant clinical benefits for patients with wet age-related macular degeneration.

In February 2019, Neurotech received Fast Track designation from the FDA for NT-501 or Renexus, a encapsulated cell therapy for the treatment of macular telangiectasia type 2 (MacTel). The FDA Fast Track designation enables the company to accelerate the development process which helps patients to have access on the treatment as quickly as possible.

Competitive Analysis:



Global macular degeneration treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global macular degeneration treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



