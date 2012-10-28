Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report in Engineering Industry.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Mainstream Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market to grow at a CAGR of 9.5 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for an effective and efficient product development cycle. The Global Mainstream PLM market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of cloud-based software. However, the lack of standardization among the competitors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Mainstream Product Lifecycle Management Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Mainstream PLM market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Dassault Systemes SA, Autodesk Inc., Siemens PLM Software Inc., and Parametric Technology Corp.



Other Vendors: SAP AG, Oracle Corp., Intergraph Corp., Aveva Group plc,., MSC Software Corp., and Delcam plc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?



What key trends is this market subject to?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



For further information please visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/global-mainstream-product-lifecycle-management-market-2011-2015-report-565662