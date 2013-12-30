Global Mammography Equipment Market 2014-2018 Will Grow at CAGR of 9.845 in 2018: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Global Mammography Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 9.84 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing incidence of breast cancer. The Global Mammography Equipment Market 2014-2018 has also been witnessing the growing use of 3D mammography. However, the high cost of mammography equipment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Mammography Equipment Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Mammography Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors dominating this space are FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Phillips Healthcare, and Siemens Healthcare.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Carestream Health Inc., Internazionale Medico Scientifica Srl, PerkinElmer Inc., Planmed Oy and Toshiba Medical Systems Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Scope of the Report

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Product Offerings



4. Market Research Methodology

4.1 Market Research Process

4.2 Research Methodology



5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Global 3D Digital Mammography Market

7.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.2 Global 2D Digital Mammography Market

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Global Screen-film Mammography Market

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast



8. Rate of Incidence and Prevalence

9. Geographical Segmentation

10. Buying Criteria

11. Market Growth Drivers

12. Drivers and their Impact

13. Market Challenges

14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

15. Market Trends

16. Trends and their Impact



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