Global Mammography Equipment Market to 2019 - Growth Driven by Technical Advances in Digital Radiography That Enhance Workflow and Improve Breast Cancer Detection

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Mammography Equipment Market to 2019 - Growth Driven by Technical Advances in Digital Radiography that Enhance Workflow and Improve Breast Cancer Detection



GBI Research’s report: Mammography Equipment Market to 2019 – Growth Driven by Technical Advances in Digital Radiography that Enhance Workflow and Improve Breast Cancer Detection looks at the market, competitive landscape, and trends for the two mammography equipment market segments: digital radiography mammography equipment and film-screen mammography equipment. It provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting these segments, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape, analyzes each segment’s pipeline products and gives details of important Merger and Acquisition (M&A) deals. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/mammography-equipment-market-to-2019-growth-driven-by-technical-advances-in-digital-radiography-that-enhance-workflow-and-improve-breast-cancer-detection



Scope



- Key geographies: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil

- Information on market size for the two mammography equipment market segments: full-field digital mammography equipment and film-screen mammography equipment

- Annualized market revenue data forecast to 2019 and company share data for 2012

- Qualitative analysis of key trends in the mammography equipment market

- Information on the competitive landscape, and the leading technologies of key players: Hologic, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare and FujiFilm Holdings Corporation

- Information on reimbursement trends and market access for key countries



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/176107



Reasons to Buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the global mammography equipment market

- Design and enhance your product development, marketing, and sales strategies

- Exploit M&A opportunities by identifying the market players with the most innovative pipelines

- Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies

- Identify the key players best-positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return

- Identify, understand and capitalize on the next big thing in the mammography equipment market landscape

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of the global mammography equipment market and the factors shaping it



Table of Content



1 Table of Contents 2



2 Executive Summary 9



3 Introduction 15



4 Market Access – Regulatory Process, Distribution and Supply Chain 17



5 Reimbursement Trends 20



To buy the copy of this report, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/176107



6 Global Mammography Equipment Market: Market Characterization 24



7 Global Mammography Equipment Market: Country Analysis 42



8 Global Mammography Equipment Market: Cost and Efficacy Analysis 80



9 Global Mammography Equipment Market: Comparison of DR mammography systems 81



10 Global Mammography Equipment Market: Key Company Profiles 83



11 Global Mammography Equipment Market: Pipeline Analysis 91



12 Global Mammography Equipment Market: Consolidation Landscape 96



13 Appendix 101



Latest Reports:

Institutional Construction in Singapore to 2017: Market Forecast: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/institutional-construction-in-singapore-to-2017-market-forecast



Synopsis

Timetrics 'Institutional Construction in Singapore to 2017: Market Forecast' contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the institutional construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). The databook provides historical and forecast valuations of the industry using the construction output and value-add methods.



Summary

This report is the result of Timetrics extensive market research covering the institutional construction industry in Singapore. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the institutional construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Institutional Construction in Singapore to 2017: Market Forecast' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the institutional construction industry in Singapore. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Singaporean construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/176099



Scope

Overview of the institutional construction industry in Singapore.

Historic and forecast market value for the institutional construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2008 through to 2017.

Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the institutional construction industry for the period 2008 through to 2017.



Residential Construction in Singapore to 2017: Market Forecast: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/residential-construction-in-singapore-to-2017-market-forecast



Synopsis

Timetrics 'Residential Construction in Singapore to 2017: Market Forecast' contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the residential construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). The databook provides historical and forecast valuations of the industry using the construction output and value-add methods.



Summary

This report is the result of Timetrics extensive market research covering the residential construction industry in Singapore. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the residential construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Residential Construction in Singapore to 2017: Market Forecast' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the residential construction industry in Singapore. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Singaporean construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/176100



Scope

Overview of the residential construction industry in Singapore.

Historic and forecast market value for the residential construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2008 through to 2017.

Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the residential construction industry for the period 2008 through to 2017.



About Us



MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com