Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market 2013 - 2023 : Industry Shares, Size, Trend, Analysis, and Forecasts to 2023 Report Available Online by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Product Synopsis



This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the global man-portable military electronics industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.



Full Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/the-global-man-portable-military-electronics-market-2013-2023-report.html



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



The Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market 2013-2023” offers the reader detailed analysis of the global man-portable military electronics market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Militaries around the world are focusing on soldier modernization programs and this development has directly influenced growth in the man-portable electronics category. Soldier modernization programs comprise advanced man-portable devices for communication, force protection, and surveillance and reconnaissance operations. The recent successful experiences with the soldier modernization kits in Afghanistan and Iraq, has increased trust in man-portable devices amongst soldiers, especially during contemporary and counterinsurgency operations.



Read All Defense and Security Market Research Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/defense-and-security-market-reports-139.html



In addition, the miniaturization of man-portable devices as part of soldier modernization kits has had a positive influence on category growth. Earlier, a number of communication, ISTAR and force protection devices such as tactical networking radios, sensors, anti-tank missile systems, GPRS systems, navigation and enemy location device, and UAVs were not portable and mounted to vehicles. The portability of these devices as part of the soldier gear has led to a number of new possibilities for the soldiers in the land-based combat operations. The French, FELIN program is considered by some to have the most technologically advanced man-portable devices and a number of other large militaries, such as the US, the UK and Russia are also allocating their military budgets to update their indigenous soldier modernization programs. These developments will have a long term positive impact on the category expenditure.



1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Summary Methodology

1.4 About Strategic Defence Intelligence



2 Executive Summary



3 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size and Drivers

3.1 Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size and Forecast 2013-2023

3.1.1 Global man-portable military electronics market to show positive growth during the forecast period

3.2 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market - Regional Analysis



Browse All Latest Market Research Report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/latest-report.html



Key Features and Benefits



The report provides detailed analysis of the market for man-portable military electronics during 2013-2023, including the factors that influence why countries are investing or cutting expenditure on man-portable military electronics. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.

The costs of ISTAR and communication systems are increasing with the advancements in technologies and required capabilities demanded by military. The RandD costs have become so high due to which the militaries around the world are encouraging suppliers to work in partnership and the use of lower cost COTS products. Therefore, there are a number of joint development projects that are being undertaken to share the cost without compromising on such initiatives.

The success of man-portable miniature UAVs (M-UAVs) in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars has motivated a number of militaries around the world to procure M-UAVs for surveillance purposes. The uses of M-UAVs also help to reduce the number of causalities during surveillance operations, a prime concern for militaries in recent times. Heavily used by European and American soldiers during the wars, miniature UAVs production is expected to increase as the technology moves up the ladder in the category. Most aerial vehicles do not require landing strips, have strong flight arrangements, and are easy to deploy; therefore becoming an indispensable component of soldiers' gear and man pack kits. As the technology evolves in this sector, UAVs are expected to feature increasing stealth characteristics, which will make this segment even more promising and attractive for militaries. Although these new additions to the soldier's gear have increased the weight of soldier packs, and they are carrying the heaviest load of equipment ever, soldiers are not refuting the utility of the equipment and are ready to compromise their clothing to include the miniature UAVs. Major programs in the M-UAV segment include the US$283 million Raven RQ-11B and RQ-20A Puma program by the US, and the Skylark-II program by Israel.



Key Highlights



Due to the use of sophisticated electronic technologies for communications, surveillance, sensing, detecting and destroying enemy forces, electric power requirements are increasing over the years. Batteries with limited power capacity, leading to a frequent need for re-supply, are limiting mobility and acting as a deterrent to effective field operations. As rechargeable batteries can lower the soldier's burden and lead to less logistics support for the supply of batteries, many countries worldwide are favoring them. Reducing the size and weight of man-portable military electronic systems without compromising the electronic warfare capabilities of soldiers is the main focus of defense ministries of various countries.



All Countrywise Report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/country.html







Related Report



The Global Military Radar Market 2013-2023(http://www.researchmoz.us/the-global-military-radar-market-2013-2023-competitive-landscape-and-strategic-insights-market-profile-report.html)



The Global UAV Market 2013-2023(http://www.researchmoz.us/the-global-uav-market-2013-2023-country-analysis-market-profile-report.html)



Global Military Radar Market 2013-2023(http://www.researchmoz.us/the-global-military-radar-market-2013-2023-country-analysis-market-profile-report.html)



Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market 2013-2023(http://www.researchmoz.us/the-global-body-armor-and-personal-protection-market-2013-2023-major-programs-market-profile-report.html)



About Us



ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

http://www.researchmoz.us/

Blog: http://industryresearchnews.blogspot.com