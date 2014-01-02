Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market 2013-2023 - Major Programs, Country Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Synopsis



This report provides information on major programs planned in the global Man-Portable Military Electronics market. It provides details on top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.



Summary



This report discusses the various programmes conducted by key players in the market, by dividing them into the main types of Man-Portable Military Electronics. The report offers detailed information regarding quantity procured, country/companies supplying the equipment, delivery period and total contract value.



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Reasons To Buy



The Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market 2013-2023 - Major Programs: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Understand the major Man-Portable Military Electronics programs that are expected in the forecast period.

- Gain insight into the information regarding the quantity procured for the market, country/ company supplying the equipment and the total contract value.



Table of Content



1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Summary Methodology

1.4 About Strategic Defence Intelligence



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2 Major Man-Portable Military Electronics Programs

2.1 Communication systems

2.1.1 US - Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS) Handheld, Manpack, and Small Form Fit (HMS) Program

2.1.2 India - Tactical Communication Systems Procurement

2.1.3 US - Software and Systems Engineering Services Program

2.2 ISTAR

2.2.1 US - Night Vision Devices and Thermal Weapon Sights Procurement

2.2.2 US - Lightweight Laser Designator Rangefinder (LLDR) program

2.2.3 India - The Future Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS) program Phase II

2.3 Force Protection

2.3.1 India - Man Portable Air Defense Systems (MANPADS) Procurement

2.3.2 China - FN-6 MANPADS Procurement

2.3.3 China - QW-18 MANPADS Procurement

3 Appendix

3.1 Methodology

3.2 About SDI

3.3 Disclaimer



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Table 1: Program Details - JTRS HMS program

Table 2: Program Details - Tactical Communication Systems Procurement

Table 3: Program Details - Software and Systems Engineering Services Program

Table 4: Program Details - Night Vision Devices and Thermal Weapon Sights Procurement:

Table 5: Program Details - Lightweight Laser Designator Rangefinder (LLDR) program

Table 6: Program Details - Future Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS) program

Table 7: Program Details - Man Portable Air Defense Systems (MANPADS) Procurement

Table 8: Program Details - FN-6 MANPADS Procurement

Table 9: Program Details - QW-18 MANPADS Procurement



Latest Reports:

Country Analysis: Market Profile

Synopsis



This report offers detailed analysis of the global Man-Portable Military Electronics market over the next ten years, and provides extensive market size forecasts by country and sub sector. It covers the key technological and market trends in the Man-Portable Military Electronics market.



Summary



The Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market 2013-2023 - Country Analysis: Market Profile" provides details of the key markets in each region, offering an analysis of the top segments of Man-Portable Military Electronics, expected to be in demand. It also investigates the top three expected Man-Portable Military Electronics programs, in terms of demand in the key markets in each region.



Scope



NA



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Reasons To Buy



The Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market 2013-2023 - Country Analysis: Market Profile allows you to:



- Have access to a detailed analysis of defense spending patterns including forecasts of Man-Portable Military Electronics spending till 2023 by region.

- Gain insight into various defense modernization initiatives around the world.

- Obtain detailed information on leading Man-Portable Military Electronics programs of major defense spenders across the world.

- Gain insight into sub-sector markets with comprehensive market values and forecasts of the leading defense spending nations.



Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile



Synopsis

This report shows the leading Man-Portable Military Electronics market segments in various regions across the world. Details of top companies active across the global Man-Portable Military Electronics market are provided, together with market size and forecast 2013-2023 for the main players across those areas.



Summary

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the Man-Portable Military Electronics market. It provides an overview of key Man-Portable Military Electronics companies catering to the Man-Portable Military Electronics sector, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.



Scope



NA



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Reasons To Buy



The Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market 2013-2023 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile allows you to:



- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the global Man-Portable Military Electronics market.

- Provides detailed company profiles of leading Man-Portable Military Electronics companies and related systems manufacturing companies across the world.

- Analyse the activity of key Man-Portable Military Electronics companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



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