Global Managed IT Service Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Managed IT Service market to grow at a CAGR of 19.64 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the significant cost reduction. The Global Managed IT Service market has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of cloud services. Moreover, maintaining high growth levels could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Managed IT Service Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Managed IT Service market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Canon Inc., HP Co., Ricoh Co. Ltd., and Xerox Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Lexmark International Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Toshiba Corp., Konica Minolta Holdings Inc., American Reprographics Co. and Kyocera Document Solution Inc., IBM Corp., Symantec Corp., BT Group plc, Verizon Business, Fujitsu Ltd., AT&T Inc., Computer Sciences Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., T-Systems Ltd., Dell SecureWorks Inc., Bell Canada Inc., Wipro Ltd., CGI Group Inc., Getronics, CentraComm Communications Ltd., Integralis Inc., Logica plc, Solutionary Inc., Trustwave Holdings Inc., FishNet Consulting Inc. ,Tata Communications Ltd., and VeriSign Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



