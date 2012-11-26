Global Managed Print Service Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Global Managed Print Service market to grow at a CAGR of 20.62 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is significant cost reduction. The Global MPS market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of cloud and mobile printing. However, the increasing security concerns could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Managed Print Service Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global MPS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Canon Inc., HP Co., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Xerox Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Lexmark International Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Toshiba Corp., Konica Minolta Holdings Inc., American Reprographics Co., and Kyocera Document Solution Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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