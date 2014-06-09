Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Managed Security Services Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Managed security services are information and network security services that are outsourced to third-party service providers. These providers offer network boundary protection, including managed services for firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and virtual private networks; security monitoring; managed anti-virus; content filtering; information security risk assessments; incident management, including emergency response and forensic analysis; vulnerability assessment and penetration testing; and data archiving & restoration services. In addition, some MSSPs also offer periodic vulnerability testing, patching, and escalation services. Managed security services may either be completely handled by the service providers from an off-site location, or the service provider may set-up the necessary infrastructure on-site in the organization, leaving the security to be managed by the organization.



Analysts forecast the Global Managed Security Services market will grow at a CAGR



of 16.52 percent during the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Managed Security Services market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from CPE-based and cloud-based managed security services. It also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top four vendors in the Global Managed Security Services market. In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the Global Managed Security Services market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.



Key Regions



- Americas



- EMEA



- APAC



Key Vendors



- AT&T Inc.



- Dell Inc.



- IBM Corp.



- Symantec Corp



- Verizon Communications Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors







- Bell Canada Inc.



- BT Global Services Ltd.



- CentraComm Communications Ltd



- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.



- CGI Group Inc.



- Computer Sciences Corporation



- FishNet Consulting Inc.



- Fujitsu Ltd.



- Getronics USA Inc.



- Hewlett-Packard Co.



- Integralis AG



- Lockheed Martin Corp.



- Solutionary Inc.



- Tata Communications Ltd.



- Trustwave Holdings Inc.



- VeriSign Inc.



- Wipro Technology Services Ltd.



Key Market Driver



- Improved Quality of Protection.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- High Implementation Costs.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Increasing Demand for Cloud-based Services.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156825/global-managed-security-services-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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