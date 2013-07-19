Global Managed Security Services Market Research Report Till 2016 Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Global Managed Security Services market to grow at a CAGR of 9.05 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to increase the quality of protection. The Global Managed Security Services market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for cloud-based services. However, high implementation costs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Managed Security Services Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Managed Security Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include AT and T Inc., Dell SecureWorks Inc., IBM Corp., and Symantec Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Bell Canada Inc., BT Global Services Ltd., CentraComm Communications Ltd, CGI Group Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, FishNet Consulting Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Getronics USA Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., Integralis AG, Lockheed Martin Corp., Solutionary Inc., Tata Communications Ltd., Trustwave Holdings Inc., VeriSign Inc., Verizon Communication Inc., and Wipro Technology Services Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



