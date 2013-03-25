Global Managed Services in the Telecom Industry 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Managed Services market in the Telecom industry to grow at a CAGR of 17.78 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the contribution of managed services to a reduction in service providers' overall expenses. The Global Managed Services market in the Telecom industry has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of cloud-based services. However, the issues concerning the quality of network services could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Managed Services Market in the Telecom Industry 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Managed Services market in the Telecom industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Ericsson Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Alcatel-Lucent SA, and Nokia Siemens Networks B.V.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., Motorola Inc., and ZTE Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



http://www.reportstack.com/product/101525/global-managed-services-in-the-telecom-industry-2012-2016.html