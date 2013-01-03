Global Manufacturing Execution System Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Manufacturing Execution System market to grow at a CAGR of 11.7 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from discrete manufacturing industries. The Global Manufacturing Execution System market has also been witnessing emerging demand for MES solutions for mobile computing devices. However, the high total cost of ownership could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Manufacturing Execution System Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Manufacturing Execution System market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Invensys plc., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., and GE Co.



Other Vendors: Rockwell Automation Inc., Emerson Process Management, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric Co., Aspen Technologies Inc., Camstar Systems Inc., Applied Material Inc., Apriso Corp., Eyelite Inc., IBaset, Werum Software and Systems AG, Oracle Corp., SAP AG, and IBM Corp.



