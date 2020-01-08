WiseGuyReports

Global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation & Forecast to 2025

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market 2020-2025

 

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market 2020-2025

Report Overview:

This report focuses on the global Manufacturing Predictive Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Manufacturing Predictive Analytics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study:-
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
SAS
Cambridge Analytica
Civis Analytics
RapidMiner
SAP
Alteryx
Bridgei2i Analytics Solutions
Cisco Systems
FICO
Tibco Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Hardware
Other Services

Market segment by Application, split into
Automotive
Aerospace
Building Construction
Chemical
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Manufacturing Predictive Analytics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 North America

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

Continued…..

