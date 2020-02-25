Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- The latest update of Global Marble Market study provides comprehensive information on the development activities by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Marble complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The 110 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are Levantina (Spain), Polycor (Canada), Indiana Limestone Company, Inc. (United States), Vetter Stone Company (United States), Topalidis S.A. (France), Antolini Luigi & C. S.p.A. (Italy), Temmer Marble (Turkey), Tekmar (Canada), Pakistan Onyx Marble (Pakistan), DIMPOMAR, Rochas Portuguesas, Lda (Portugal), and more.



Marble Market Scope



Over the past few decades, the global construction industry has experienced lucrative growth across the developing economies and inclusion of marble in construction activities has ultimately generated significant demand for marble and marble products across the globe. Marble is a naturally occurring mineral which is majorly used in the construction industry. It is composed of several carbonates such as calcite and dolomite. It is mainly available in white in color and yellow and red in case of pigmented marbles. This mineral is mainly used in decorative purpose, for instance; marble is used for centuries to create landmark buildings such as the Taj Mahal, Parthenon, and U.S. Supreme Court Building, along with several renowned cathedrals, churches, and tombs across the world.



Market Trend

- Improvements in Axial Marble Cutting with Enhanced Efficiency

- Inclusion of Marble Products in Kitchen Based Construction Products

Market Drivers

- Increasing Applications of Marble and Respective Substrates from COnstruction Industry

- Provides Comparatively Durable and Attractive Solutions

Opportunities

- Use of Marble Provides Comparatively More Attractive Construction Solutions

- Increasing Construction and Development Opportunities from APAC and Middle Eastern Countries

Restraints

- Comparatively Expensive that the Conventional Stones

- Lack of Geographically Dispersed Availability of the Marble

Challenges

- Robustly Increasing Distribution Overheads and Labour Costs



Marble MARKET SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES



1. Expect at least one Y-o-Y market move of 10% or more by 2026

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule, but the Global Marble market ran higher without posting any declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

2. The Marble Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Construction and Decoration, Statuary and Monuments, Furniture, Others are the segments analysed and sized in this study by application/end-users, displays the potential growth and various shift for period 2014 to 2026. The changing dynamics supporting the growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the moving pulse of the market. Check which segment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to overall growth. White Marble, Black Marble, Yellow Marble, Red Marble, Green Marble, Others have been considered for segmenting Marble market by type.

Analyst view point on Global Marble

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

3. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition: An Unsold Story

Negotiations between the 2-largest global economies will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Marble Market still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.



How Key Players of the Global Marble Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as Levantina (Spain), Polycor (Canada), Indiana Limestone Company, Inc. (United States), Vetter Stone Company (United States), Topalidis S.A. (France), Antolini Luigi & C. S.p.A. (Italy), Temmer Marble (Turkey), Tekmar (Canada), Pakistan Onyx Marble (Pakistan) and DIMPOMAR, Rochas Portuguesas, Lda (Portugal) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Mumal Marbles (India), Mármoles Marín (Spain), Aurangzeb Marble Industry (Pakistan), Amso International Sas (Italy), Best Cheer Stone Group (China) and Fujian Fengshan Stone Group (China).



- Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

- Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

- Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.



The exhaustive study has been prepared painstakingly by considering all important parameters. Some of these were



- Market sizing (value & volume) by Key Business Segments and Potential and Emerging Countries/Geographies

- Market driving trends

- Consumers options and preferences, Vendor and Supplier Landscape

- Regulatory Actions and Regional Policy Impacts

- Projected Growth Opportunities

- Industry challenges and constraints

- Technological environment and facilitators

- Consumer spending dynamics and trends

- Other developments



