Global Marine Biotech Market 2012-2016: Most Popular Report Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Global Marine Biotech market to grow at a CAGR of 3.82 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the demand for natural products. The Global Marine Biotech market has also been witnessing increasing investments from venture capitalists. However, high R&D costs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Marine Biotech Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Marine Biotech market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Aker BioMarine AS, Aqua Bio Technology ASA, Cyanotech Corp., and Royal DSM NV.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are ABL Biotechnologies Ltd., Aquapharm Biodiscovery Ltd., Biotech Marine, CP Kelco, Elan Corp. plc, FMC Biopolymer AS, Frutarom USA Inc., GeoMarine Biotechnologies, GlycoMar Ltd., Integrin Advanced Biosystems, Jinghua Marine Biological USA Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Marinova, Mera Pharmaceuticals Inc., New England Biolabs Inc., PharmaMar SA, Prolume Ltd., Pronova BioPharma, Sea Run Holdings Inc., Tequesta Marine Biosciences, and Verenium Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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