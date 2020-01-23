Global Marine-Derived Drugs Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming Years at a CAGR of 11.2 %

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Marine-derived Drugs Market (Type - Phenol, Steroid, Ether, Peptide, and Other; Source - Algae, Invertebrates, and Microorganisms; Mode of Delivery - Anti-microbial, Anti-tumor, Anti-cardiovascular, Anti-viral, Anti-inflammatory, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. According to the report, the global marine-derived drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Infinium Global Research has recently published a trending report on the global marine-derived drugs market. Close associations between different groups of organisms such as coral riffs or sponges are very characteristic for marine life. Special conditions are required for living in the marine environment that are fundamentally different from those in land-based organisms. One such important adaptation mechanism is the production of biologically active-secondary metabolites. These metabolites have enormous potential to become drugs and marine-derived pharmaceuticals contribute to the design and development of new and potentially useful pharmaceutical agents.



Adoption of Marine-derived Drugs in the Treatment of Tumors Causing Diseases Driving the Growth of Marine-Derived Drugs Market



The US National Cancer Institute have indicated an increase of 50% in cancer cases, reaching 21 million new cases in the next two decades. The usual forms of cancer treatment include surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy. In spite of the considerable arsenal of drugs and the therapeutic success of various treatment regimens, the search for more selective compounds with fewer side effects is still in progress. Natural products have made the greatest contribution. A handful of marine-based pharmaceuticals have been approved by the United states-Food and Drug administration because of the involvement of academia and the pharmaceutical industry.



Peptide Segment Is Anticipated to Be Grabbing the Largest Share in the Upcoming Years



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of type, source, and mode of delivery. Based on the type, the study includes phenol, steroid, ether, peptide, and others. Based on the source, the study includes algae, invertebrates, and microorganisms. Based on the delivery, the study includes anti-microbial, anti-tumor, anti-cardiovascular, anti-viral, anti-inflammatory, and others.



Many new therapies are currently being used to treat cancer and peptide-based chemotherapy has been of great interest as peptides due to its unique advantages of peptides, such as low molecular weight, the ability to specifically target tumor cells and low toxicity in normal tissues. Peptide-alone therapy may specifically enhance the immune system's response to kill tumor cells. Peptide-based vaccines have been used in advanced cancers to improve patients' overall survival. Additionally, the combination of peptides with nanomaterials expands the therapeutic ability of peptides to treat cancer by enhancing drug delivery and sensitivity. Moreover, peptide-based therapies have been applied to various diseases such as allergic diseases, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and fibrosis.



North America Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate During the Forecast Period



The market to witness high demand in North America due to their sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and high awareness regarding chronic ailments. Furthermore, factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer and infection diseases and the rapidly growing adoption of marine-derived drugs are also contributing to the growth of this market in the North America region A few of marine-based drugs have been approved by the FDA such as Trabectedin, Brentuximab vedotin, Eribulin mesylate, Omega-3-acid ethyl esters, and Ziconotide and Cytarabine.



Competitive Analysis



The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Abbott Laboratories, Bayer Innovation Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc., Takeda Oncology's Millennium, Pharma Marine USA, LLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Abbvie Inc, Aker BioMarine AS, Sea Run Holdings, Inc., Aphios Corporation, and Sanofi S.A. (Sanofi Genzyme).



In March 2019, Aphios announced that it has been granted a European patent for a novel Bryostatin for treating neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's, virus latency diseases such as HIV; cancers such as prostate; and amyloid mediated diseases such as glaucoma. Bryoids consists of a family of Bryostatins, such as Bryostatin-1, which are complex cyclic macrolide molecules. Bryoids were originally isolated from the marine bryozoan, Bulgula neritina, in small quantities. Twenty-one Bryoid compositions, known as Bryostatins and numbered 1-21, have been identified. Many of the Bryoids are known to possess anticancer properties.



