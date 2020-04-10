Global Marine Oil-Fired Boiler Market 2020 to 2026 : Top Companies Alfa Laval AB, SAACKE GmbH, Johnston Boiler Company

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2020 -- The global marine oil-fired boiler market is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period, 2020 – 2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the increase in seaborne trade activities. It is widely used for military and civil services of a country which is an important sector of global economy thus aiding to the growth of Global Marine Oil-Fired Boiler Market.



A boiler is a crucial part of a ship, regardless of whether its diesel engine or steam controlled. Marine boilers are closed vessels wherein the water is heated to generate high pressure or supersaturated steam. This steam is utilized for generating electricity or to push the ship forward. The number of steam boilers to be used in a ship depends on the ship type: steam powered or diesel engine. Around 2-3 marine boilers are used for propulsion in steam powered ships, whereas 1-2 marine boilers are used in diesel engine ships for auxiliary uses like heating and pumping. These boilers are also classified on the basis of manufacturing methods such as casting (cast iron) or fabrication (steel boilers).



Segment by Key players:

- Alfa Laval AB,

- SAACKE GmbH,

- Johnston Boiler Company,

- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Co., Ltd.,

- MIURA AMERICA CO., LTD,

- SUPREME BOILERS INC



Segment by Type:

- Pressure Boilers

- High-Pressure Boilers



Segment by Application:

- Military

- Civil



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Marine Oil-Fired Boiler Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Marine Oil-Fired Boiler Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Marine Oil-Fired Boiler Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Marine Oil-Fired Boiler Market Forecast

4.5.1. Marine Oil-Fired Boiler Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Marine Oil-Fired Boiler Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Marine Oil-Fired Boiler Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Marine Oil-Fired Boiler Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Marine Oil-Fired Boiler Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Marine Oil-Fired Boiler Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Marine Oil-Fired Boiler Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Marine Oil-Fired Boiler Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Marine Oil-Fired Boiler Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Marine Oil-Fired Boiler Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Marine Oil-Fired Boiler Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Marine Oil-Fired Boiler Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



