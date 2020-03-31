Global Marine Propeller Market by Deployment, Capability, Equipment and End User Analysis by 2026 : Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc., Wärtsilä, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- The global marine propellers market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR, in terms of revenue generation, during the forecast period. Boom in marine transportation is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the Market. Additionally, constant technological advancements in marine propellers are expected to drive the market growth.



Global Marine Propeller Market was valued at USD 4.78 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.60 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.49% from 2020 to 2026.



In terms of types, the market has been bifurcated into the propellers and thrusters. The propellers segment is anticipated to register significant CAGR during the forecast period driven by functional capabilities of propellers such as the fan-like structure for efficient conversion of rotational movement to thrust. These propellers are used to improve naval vessel efficiency and these have resulted in the reduction of maintenance costs and improved efficiency of marine vessels. These advantages are expected to be a prime factor driving the growth of the market.



Based on materials, the market has been divided into stainless steel, aluminum, bronze, and nickel-aluminum bronze. The nickel-aluminum bronze segment is expected to be the most attractive segment during the forecast period. High demand for nickel-aluminum bronze for the manufacture of marine propellers is driving the growth of this segment. Nickel-aluminum bronze material is known for its resistance toward notch sensitivity and improvised propeller efficiency. This, in turn, is boosting the growth of the segment.



Segment by Key players:

- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc.

- Wärtsilä

- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

- MAN Energy Solutions

- SCHOTTEL Group

- Caterpillar Inc.



Segment by Type:

- Propellers

- Thrusters



Segment by Application:

- Merchant Ships

- Naval Ships

- Boats



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Marine Propellers Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Marine Propellers Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Marine Propellers Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Marine Propellers Market Forecast

4.5.1. Marine Propellers Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Marine Propellers Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Marine Propellers Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Marine Propellers Market Analysis And Forecast By Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Type

5.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Type

5.3. Marine Propellers Market Size And Volume Forecast By Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube And Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment By Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis By Type



6. Global Marine Propellers Market Analysis And Forecast By Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Application

6.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Application

6.3. Marine Propellers Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Marine Propellers Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Marine Propellers Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Marine Propellers Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Marine Propellers Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Marine Propellers Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



