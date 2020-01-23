Global Marine Telematics Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- The latest report on "Marine Telematics Market (Product Type - Data Collection System, Data Release System, Remote Batch System, Conversational System, and Q & A System; Application - Passenger Ships, Offshore Oil and Gas, and Military Ships): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global marine telematics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Marine Telematics Industry: Insight



Marine telematics uses wireless voice and data communication systems that offer vessel tracking, system monitoring, internet access, emergency aid, and other features. Companies operating in the global marine telematics market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that expand their market share. The key players in the global marine telematics market are investing in research and technological development that promotes innovations.



Growing Use of Cloud-Based Technology in Marine Operations Management Solutions Boosts the Growth of the Marine Telematics Market



The surge in demand for specialized boats and ships that ensures efficient offshore operations drives the growth of the marine telematics market. The increasing use of telematics technology in the marine industry contributes to the growth of the marine telematics market. The rapidly changing transportation industry stimulates the growth of the marine telematics market. The increasing adoption of the latest technology in ships promotes the growth of the marine telematics market.



The incorporation of real-time fleet monitoring systems in marine propels the growth of the marine telematics market. The growing use of cloud-based technology in marine operations management solutions boosts the growth of the marine telematics market. On the flip side, high integration costs hamper the growth of the marine telematics market. Moreover, the rising adoption of automation in marine transportation creates several opportunities for the growth of the marine telematics market.



North America is Expected to Have a Premium Share in the Global Marine Telematics Market



Based on geography, the global marine telematics market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to have a premium share in the global marine telematics market. The increasing offshore oil and gas exploration contributes to market development in North America that stimulates the growth of the marine telematics market in North America. Europe is anticipated to grow in the global marine telematics market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is showing growth in the global marine telematics market. The surge in the number of container ship transportation in the Asia-Pacific region drives the growth of the marine telematics market in the Asia-Pacific region.



Marine Telematics Industry: Segmentation



The report on the global marine telematics market covers segments such as product type and application. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include data collection system, data release system, remote batch system, conversational system, and Q & A system. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include passenger ships, offshore oil and gas, and military ships.



Marine Telematics Market: Competitive Landscape



The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Agero Inc., Airbiquity Inc., Connexis LLC, Ki2 Infotech Private Limited, Market Spectrum, Inc., Cybernetica AS, Navis LLC, Sentinel Marine Solutions, AST Marine Sciences Limited, and other companies.



