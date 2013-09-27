Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Maritime VSAT Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Maritime VSAT market to grow at a CAGR of 7.61 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing requirement of reduction in operational cost. The Global Maritime VSAT market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of on-board broadband services. However, the on-board technical issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Maritime VSAT Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Maritime VSAT market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Comtech Telecommunications Corp., Hughes Satellite Systems Corp., STM Networks Inc., ViaSat Inc., VT iDirect Inc., Harris CapRock Communications Inc., Inmarsat Plc., KVH Industries Inc., MTN Satellite Communications Inc., RigNet Inc., and Vizada Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are DTS Inc., Elektrikom B.V., Eutelsat Communication Inc., Globalcomm Communication Inc., ITC Global Inc., NSSL Global Ltd., OmniAccess S.L., Orange Business Service Pvt. Ltd., Radio Hollad Group BV, SingTel Singapore Pte. Ltd., SpeedCast Ltd., STM Networks Inc.., Telemar Scandinavia AB, and Telespazio SpA.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142871/global-maritime-vsat-market-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###