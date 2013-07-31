Global Market for Carbon Nanotubes, Graphene and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles to 2020

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Carbon Nanotubes: High-tech electronics applications of the carbon nanotubes, nanofibers, fullerenes and POSS are a number of years away. However, a number of low-tech applications, such as nanotube-based conducting films for energy storage or touch screens, sporting goods, lithium ion batteries, coatings and nanotube-reinforced composite materials for aeroplanes and automobiles are close to commercialization. Anticipating growing demand, nanotube manufacturers such as Bayer and Showa Denko have scaled up production to hundreds of tons a year. Worldwide production of these materials in 2010 was approximately 3,450 tons, at a conservative estimate



Graphene: Graphene has moved swiftly from the research laboratory to the marketplace, driven by demand from markets where advanced materials are required. These include the aerospace, automotive, coatings, electronics, energy storage, coatings and paints, communications, sensor, solar, oil, and lubricant sectors.



Many of the current and potential applications of carbon nanotubes may be taken by graphene as it displays enhanced properties but with greater ease of production and handling. In this regard, carbon nanotubes may be viewed as a stalking horse for commercial applications of graphene. However, in an interesting development, using carbon nanotubes and graphene in combination shows great promise, allowing for greater consistency and higher concentrations of these materials in the end product.

Most graphene producers currently produce graphene nanoplatelets and graphene oxide. Within the last year graphene producers have increased production capabilities considerably. XG Sciences, Angstron Materials and Vorbeck have increased, or are planning to increase, their production capacities twenty-fold.



Metal Oxide Nanoparticles: Metal oxide nanoparticles have novel electronic, optical, magnetic, chemical catalytic and mechanical properties from the high surface to volume ratio, and quantum size effect. Nanomaterials are being applied across a raft of high-tech industries and technologies due to their outstanding magnetic, optical, catalytic and electronic properties, which depend greatly on their size, structure, and shape. Conservative market estimates for metal oxide nanoparticles in 2012 are 270, 041 tons, rising to 1663, 168 tons by 2020.



