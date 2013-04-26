Global Market Growth In Enterprise Spending on Mobile Communication 2012 - 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Global Enterprise Spending on Mobile Communication to grow at a CAGR of 4.72 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for enterprise mobility. The Global Enterprise Spending on Mobile Communication space has also been witnessing the growing availability of corporate communication packages. However, the growing concern regarding data security could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global Enterprise Spending on Mobile Communication 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Enterprise Spending on Mobile Communication landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Vodafone Group plc, China Mobile Ltd., Verizon Communications Ltd., and AT&T Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are China Unicom Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, Orange S.A., Sprint Nextel Corp., Telefonica S.A., Telenor Group, and T-Mobile International AG.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



