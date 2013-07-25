Global Market in Business Outlook Survey of Senior Executives 2013-2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report" Global Business Outlook Survey of Senior Executives 2013-2014" to its huge collection of research reports.



“Global Business Outlook Survey of Senior Executives 2013-2014” is a new report by ICD Research that analyzes how companies' procurement expenditures, business strategies, media spend, marketing and sales strategies and practices, and business planning are set to change in 2013-2014. This report gives you access to the category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges, current size of the marketing and advertising budgets and investment opportunities of senior level executives. The report also identifies the future growth of buyers and suppliers, MandA, capital expenditure, staff hiring, and e-procurement. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and sizes.



COMPLETE REPORT WITH TOC: http://www.researchmoz.us/global-business-outlook-survey-of-senior-executives-2013-2014-report.html



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading global senior level executives from industries such as such as mining, medical devices, food and beverage, packaging, power, airports, oil and gas and pharmaceutical. The report includes key topics such as procurement behaviors and strategies, the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets. Furthermore the report also identifies the threats and opportunities, economic outlook trends, MandA expectations, media channel spending outlooks, media budgets, marketing agency selection criteria, business challenges and confidence among senior level executives across various industries. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, ICD Research created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the industry



Browse Blog@ http://marketingresearchnews.blogspot.com/



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Overall, senior level executives anticipate an increase in levels of consolidation with 62% of respondents expecting an increase in MandA activity in 2013.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Cost and demand pressures, repayment of debt, and the potential need to meet new compliance procedures. In addition, quick access to new markets, business expansion, and attempts to increase market share which are easily achievable through MandA are key reasons for increase in consolidation levels according to senior executives.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



“Global Business Outlook Survey of Senior Executives 2013-2014” is a new report by ICD Research that that analyzes how companies' procurement expenditures, business strategies, media spend, marketing and sales strategies and practices, and business planning are set to change in 2013-2014. This report provides data and analysis on category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges, and investment opportunities of senior level executives. Furthermore it provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets and how spending will change, providing insight into global marketing behavior; it also identifies future growth, key consumer trends, MandA, and e-procurement across various industries. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors in the global food and beverage industry, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities and provides access to information categorized by region and size.



Key Features and Benefits



Project industry trends and revenue growth expectations across industries in 2013, and understand business confidence to make informed business decisions.

Drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and key growth regions.

Uncover the key challenges and opportunities, and identify the key actions required to maintain and win business.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how companies' budgets are changing and the direction of spending in the future. Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer's changing needs.

Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the behavior and changing strategies of companies.



Browse All ICD Research Report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/icd-research-11.html



Key Market Issues



China, Brazil, India and the Middle East are the important emerging markets to offer growth in 2013.

'Market uncertainty', 'responding to pricing pressure' and 'cost containment' remain the leading business concerns for 2013

Overall, for 2013, the average size of the annual procurement budget identified by senior level executives across industries is projected at US$81 million, while the annual marketing budget is identified at US$2 million.

'Level of service', 'price' and 'proven track record' remains the leading business concerns across industries in 2013.

'Competitor and market intelligence research' and 'customer intelligence and analytics' were identified as the marketing and sales solutions most expected to be invested during 2013.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

WebSite:http://www.researchmoz.us/

Browse Blog@ http://marketingresearchnews.blogspot.com/