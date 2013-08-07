Global Market Opportunities for Carrier WiFi and Small Cells in LTE & Beyond 2013 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- WiFi and small cells deployments minimize network planning, redesign and real estate costs. Deploying them also allows carriers to avoid or minimize new frequency allocation costs. Small Cells can in many cases utilize the same frequency spectrum that carrier has allocated for its macro cell deployment, while WiFi access points utilize unlicensed spectrum.



The associated savings in both CAPEX and OPEX, together with higher throughout rates make WiFi and small cell deployments make WiFi and small cells a necessity for Carriers worldwide. Mind commerce, thus expects that Carrier WiFi and small cells infrastructure market will grow at a CAGR of nearly 40% over the next five years eventually accounting for nearly USD 11 Billion in revenues by the end of 2018. Nonetheless, the market still faces a number of serious challenges including but not limited to interference management, optimization and backhaul.



