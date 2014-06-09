Global Market Research Report : Independent Lubricant Manufacturers' Market Is Expected to Hit USD 8.5 Billion in 2019 Says Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Independent Lubricant Manufacturers' Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019,"global independent lubricant manufacturers' market was 4,523.7 kilo tons in 2012 and is expected to reach 5,432.0 kilo tons by 2019 growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2013 to 2019.



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Rising automotive sales owing to increased applications in the automotive industry, increased regulatory support for bio-based alternatives accompanied by technical support and value added services provided by independent lubricant manufacturers' are expected to fuel the product demand. Growing applications in the automotive and industrial sectors are likely to drive the market growth rapidly over the coming years. However, volatility in mineral oil prices and high cost of bio-based lubricants are some of the key challenges that are expected to confine the market growth. Increased research and development efforts are expected to pave way for new opportunities for the independent lubricant manufacturers worldwide.



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Independent lubricant manufacturers market is classified based on key product segments including automotive and industrial lubricants. Industrial lubricants product segment dominated the overall market in 2012. Rising automotive sales is expected to fuel the automotive lubricants demand over the forecast period. Independent lubricant manufacturers generally supply lubes to OEM car manufacturers and heavy industries namely mining, steel and agricultural industries. Growing application in the heavy industries has significantly bolstered overall market growth.



Asia Pacific dominated the global independent lubricant manufacturers market, accounting for more than 40% of the overall market share in 2012.Asia pacific was followed by North America and Europe. A significant growth in automotive sales was witnessed particularly in the U.S., which are expected to create new opportunities for the U.S. independent lubricant manufacturers. Established automotive industry in Europe comprising of leading OEM car manufacturers are some of the factors expected to fuel automotive lubricants product demand.



Some of the key independent lubricant manufacturers include Fuchs Petrolub AG, Motul, Pentosin, Liqui Moly, Unil-Opal, Carlube, Royal Purple, Amsoil, Red Line and Torco. Fuchs Petrolub AG is one of the leading independent lubricant manufacturers' that held substantial market share in 2012 and is expected to maintain its position in the near future. The report provides an overview of these companies (global presence and distributors list) followed by their financial revenue, and detailed product portfolio.



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This research analyzes and estimates the performance and market of independent lubricant manufacturers in the global scenario, providing detailed trend analysis of the market by geography and comprehensive analysis of companies that are dealing in lubricants. The report presents a thorough assessment of the strategies followed by different stakeholders by segmenting the independent lubricant manufacturers market as below:



Independent Lubricants Manufacturers Market: Product Segment Analysis

- Industrial Lubricants

- Automotive Lubricants



Independent Lubricants Manufacturers Market: Regional Analysis

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- RoW (Rest of the World)



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