Global Marketing Automation Market Till 2015 Industry Trends, Share, Size Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Global Marketing Automation market to grow at a CAGR of 8.16 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to enhance marketing communication. The Global Marketing Automation market has also been witnessing the emergence of SaaS-based marketing automation. However, the increasing complexity in the effective adoption of the software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Marketing Automation Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Marketing Automation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP AG, and SAS Institute Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Eloqua Inc., Marketo Inc., Teradata Corp., Neolane Inc., Microsoft Corp., ExactTarget Inc., and Responsys Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



