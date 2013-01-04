Global Marketing Resource Management Market 2012-2016 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Marketing Resource Management market to grow at a CAGR of 13.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to improve market responsiveness. The Global Marketing Resource Management market has also been witnessing the emergence of cloud computing. However, the high cost of implementation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Marketing Resource Management Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Marketing Resource Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are IBM Corp., SAP AG, SAS Institute Inc., and Teradata Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Orbis Global (Infor), BrandMaker GmbH, MarketingPilot Software LLC, Vyre Ltd., Kodak Co., Saepio Technologies Inc., Code Worldwide, PTI Marketing Technologies Inc., BrandWizard Technologies Inc., Elateral Ltd., Direxxis Inc., Capital ID, and Adnovate Holding B.V.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



